Bradford West Gwillimbury latest municipality to back ODTA

The Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) says it is grateful for the support from the Bradford West Gwillimbury town council, the latest municipality to support the organization, joining Mississauga and Brampton, Ont.

“Our work is continuing as we build a responsible, stable and sustainable industry,” said Bob Punia, ODTA spokesman. “The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is standing up for safer roads and better working conditions for our members.”

(Photo: ODTA)

The organization, which recently ended a job action after securing higher rates, is applauding the carried motion that declares: “That the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury stands with ODTA members in their right to safe working conditions. We further share their goal of ensuring our streets are the safest in Ontario for both dump trucks operators as well as everyday road users.”

Mississauga and Brampton city councils have directed staff to look at ways to enshrine labor rights into their procurement processes.

“Bradford West Gwillimbury believes in safe and fair labor practices,” said Councillor Raj Sandhu, who introduced the motion. “This motion supports the Ontario Dump Truck Association’s efforts to improve working conditions for its members.”

The ODTA says members are being impacted by rising fuel prices, insurance and maintenance costs, and are often denied breaks, washroom access and are pressured to operate under unsafe conditions.