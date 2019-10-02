Interest in PMTC’s Young Leaders Group in Western Canada

EDMONTON, Alta. – The Young Leaders Group (YLG) is looking to expand in Western Canada after carriers have voiced interest in the initiative.

Matt Richardson, chairman of the YLG, which was launched by the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC), spoke today in Edmonton, Alta., about the group, which is made up of young leaders within the PMTC with the primary objective of promoting professional and personal growth in the transportation industry.

Members of the YLG must be between the ages of 25 and 45, be new to the industry, be in a leadership role or working toward one, and be looking to expand their network and increase their growth and business opportunities.

The idea behind the PMTC-led initiative is to attract the next generation of industry professionals by bringing education directly to students in schools, using social media, and completing surveys and a video series to help inform young people about opportunities in trucking.

“Students at the high school level really have zero idea of the opportunities available in the transportation industry,” said Richardson, adding that in Ontario, educators have shown little interest in promoting trucking to students.

Part of the YLG’s effort includes the Driven to Lead initiative, a four-part program provided by Eagle’s Flight on behalf of the group. It offers experiential and practical training on creating a culture of accountability, building and leading teams, communicating for impact, and coaching for results.

First offered in 2018, the program had over 20 registered participants.

Richardson said Driven to Lead is not only offered to those who qualify under YLG guidelines, but to trucking professionals of all ages.

For 2020, the first module of the program (creating a culture of accountability) will be offered March 11 and will include training on how to distinguish the difference between leadership and management, define the qualities of a great leader, and how to create a personal action plan. The second module will include instruction on discovering the independence of individuals and creating team alignment. The third and fourth modules will be available April 15 and 16 and provide insight into how to impact performance through feedback, understanding the role of a leader, how to see strengths and weaknesses, and clarifying performance gaps.

Currently, the YLG boasts 41 members, primarily from Ontario. Richardson said in addition to Western Canada, carriers in eastern provinces have also voiced interest in the group.

Mike Millian, president of the PMTC, said there has been inquires into holding the Driven to Lead program in Western Canada, and he would “certainly like to hold it out west, but first needs to gauge how many would be interested in attending.”

The PMTC highlighted its YLG initiative during its Western Educational Seminar in Edmonton today.

