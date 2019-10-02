Kriska buys Trailwood Transport, Nexus

PRESCOTT, Ont. – Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has acquired Trailwood Transport and Nexus Freight, both operating out of Alliston, Ont.

The two fleets will continue to be led by general manager Lorie Thompson and their current management teams. Former Trailwood owner Mark Beckstead will represent the company going forward, with a focus on maintaining key customer relationships and growth, Kriska said in a release.

“Trailwood and Nexus are great strategic fits with the Kriska Transportation Group,” said Kriska CEO, Mark Seymour. “Their culture and results are a welcome addition to the KTG family. Trailwood’s expertise in the automotive industry brings further diversification to our industry mix. The addition of Nexus gives us the local capacity to help supplement our current network needs. We expect to find many synergies and opportunities to help both businesses grow profitably.”

“Becoming part of KTG offers Trailwood and Nexus the opportunity to lower our cost base, bring long-term stability to our business and collaborate with other transportation professionals in the KTG family,” added Beckstead. “We’re excited to be part of a group that values our brand strength and who are like-minded as it relates to trucking.”

Trailwood was founded in 1984 as a family-run transportation company offering domestic and cross-border truckload services, specializing in the automotive industry. It runs 112 power units and 385 dry van trailers.

Nexus Freight is a local cartage carrier, servicing Southern Ontario with both 53-ft. dry vans as well as a small fleet of straight trucks. It operates 20 power units and 12 trailers.