Bison Transport scales up U.S. operations by acquiring Pottle’s

Bison Transport has continued its U.S. growth with the acquisition of Maine-based Pottle’s Transport.

Pottle’s is a truckload fleet operating more than 200 tractors, 750 trailers and a third-party logistics division.

The second-generation family trucking business was founded more than 60 years ago by Cliff Pottles, and then owned by his son Barry Pottle. Bison was attracted to its customer base, low driver turnover, safety record, and company culture.

“We are excited about the next step in our U.S. growth,” said Bison Transport CEO Rob Penner. “The investment in Pottle’s punctuates our commitment to the region, the customers and the great people we have in our business. We look forward to connecting our most recent acquisition of Hartt Transportation with Pottles as we continue to build Bison Transport USA.”

(Photo: Pottle’s Transportation/Facebook)

Added Barry Pottle, past-president and CEO, Pottle’s Transportation: “I have respected and admired Bison for setting the bar when it comes to safety and success. I have come to know Bison well through our various industry associations and being members of the same Truckload Carriers Association benchmarking group, which has led to us growing relationships with many of their people. I am thrilled for our Pottle’s team to join forces with the Bison team for endless opportunity and success for years to come.”