Manitoulin earns top award among Canadian LTL carriers

Manitoulin Transport came out on top of the ninth edition of Mastio’s Canadian LTL Carrier Customer Value and Loyalty Report.

The 2023 report was based on interviews with 887 customers who provided about 2,600 observations, Matsio reported. It rated about 360 companies.

Manitoulin was the winner, earning top scores for things such as trustworthiness, ease of doing business with, problem resolution, billing accuracy, shipments picked up when promised, claims processes, and communication.

“Receiving the 2023 Canadian Mastio top quality award reaffirms that we are doing the right things for our customers,” said Jeff King, president of Manitoulin Transport. “Manitoulin works very hard to provide customer service excellence and outstanding value. We are very pleased that Manitoulin is being recognized as the leading carrier in the industry.”

“The carrier performance score is the average of all the quality attributes measured in the Mastio report,” added Kevin Huntsman, president of Mastio & Company. “Manitoulin Transport is very deserving of the top Quality Award for the carrier with the highest overall customer value score.”

Other Canadian LTL carriers that exceeded the industry benchmark this year included: General Logistics Systems (GLS); Midland Transport; Purolator Freight; Rosenau Transport; TST-CF Express; and Van-Kam Freightways.