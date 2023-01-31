Six Canadian companies among Best Fleets to Drive For

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Best Fleets to Drive For competition, and six of the top 20 winners are from Canada.

Canadian Top 20 winners include: C.A.T., Coteau-du-Lac, Que.; Challenger Motor Freight, Cambridge, Ont.; Erb Transport, New Hamburg, Ont.; Fortigo Freight Services, Etobicoke, Ont.; Kriska Holdings, Prescott, Ont.; and Wellington Group of Companies, Aberfoyle, Ont.

(Photo: Supplied)

Bison Transport was the sole Canadian company to re-establish itself as a Hall of Fame winner. The Hall of Fame was created last year to honor repeat winners. Bison was joined in the Hall of Fame by TransPro Freight Systems of Milton, Ont.

Mill Creek Motor Freight and Skelton Truck Lines were Ontario carriers deemed Fleets to Watch. Grand Prize winners will be announced at the TCA’s annual convention in Orlando, Fla., March 4-7.

The Best Fleets program was created and is administered by online training firm CarriersEdge.

To be considered for the Best Fleets program, for-hire companies operating 10 or more tractor-trailers had to receive a nomination from one of their company drivers or owner-operators. The fleets were then evaluated using a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development, and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria. Driver surveys were also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.

“This year we saw 165 fleets nominated by their drivers for this program and a record-breaking 95 finalists,” said CarriersEdge chief executive officer Jane Jazrawy. “This year’s Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets rose to the top with a range of inventive and effective programs, that reflect true innovation and creative thinking.”

“The Best Fleets to Drive For has made a substantial impact on drivers and the carriers they work for,” added TCA president Jim Ward. “During Truckload 2023: Orlando, we’re eager to recognize 30 fleets who are focused on providing a great workplace for their professional truck drivers. Be sure to attend this year’s awards presentation in March where we honor these Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For.”

The full list of winners can be found at www.bestfleetstodrivefor.com.