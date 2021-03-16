Manitoulin Transport opens new Barrie terminal

Manitoulin Transport has opened a new 21,300 sq.-ft. terminal in Barrie, Ont.

The terminal features 22 dock doors for faster and more efficient loading and unloading, and increased storage capacity, the company announced.

(Photo: Manitoulin Transport)

“We continue to make significant investments in our facilities and expand our North American coverage to best meet growing demand and better serve our customers,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “From its size, location and the quality of equipment used, our new Barrie terminal allows us to provide efficient, reliable shipping for our customers and a safe and efficient work environment for our team. We also have the ability to expand the facility in the future by 50% to keep up with growing demand.”

The facility represents Manitoulin’s 82nd terminal, and is located just off Hwy. 400. It incorporates environmentally-friendly features such as electric forklifts and LED lighting. Other features include dock scales to ensure accurate weights and heated dock and storage areas to protect freight in cold weather.