Manitoulin Transport opens new Peterborough terminal

Manitoulin Transport has increased its capacity in the Peterborough area by more than 30% with the opening of a new terminal.

The 10,088 sq.-ft. terminal features 10 dock doors and an outdoor ramp, and is located at 1900 Technology Drive. The company says the investment reaffirms its commitment to local communities and smaller markets across Canada.

(Photo: Manitoulin Transport)

“In a time when many businesses are closing or leaving smaller markets, this investment affirms Manitoulin’s commitment to being in Peterborough for the long term,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “Operating out of local communities like Peterborough allows Manitoulin to provide superior service and direct coverage for our customers. This new terminal increases our shipping capabilities, improves shipment handling and creates a safe and efficient work environment for our teams.”

Manitoulin now has 82 terminals across Canada.