OTA Next Gen training returns

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association’s (OTA) Next Gen Certificate is returning, with a kick-off planned for Apr. 19 at Truck World.

Registrations are now being accepted. Training occurs in small groups, so space is limited, the OTA says.

It bills the program as “an intensive leadership development initiative for the industry’s future leaders, and delivered by the highly esteemed Humphrey Group. The objective of the four-part certificate program is to strengthen a new leader’s ability to inspire action in others – from drivers, to customers, to executive teams.”

The four-day training program will cover: engaging and inspiring others; developing an executive presence; leading in conversations; and leading in meetings.

“The focus on communication is really the bread and butter of all business interactions. You need to work from a place of confidence, clarity and understanding,” said Jordi Willis of Wills Transfer, who has completed the course. “My favorite thing about the course is the feedback the facilitators give you on your communication style. It will change the trajectory of the way you communicate for years to come. Wills Transfer is committed to sending all new leaders through this course.”

The cost is $1,700 for members, $2,200 for non-members. You can register here.