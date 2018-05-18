OTA seminar to focus on educating shippers

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Sales Council is hosing an event aimed at educating customers on freight conditions.

With capacity tight, and demand for trucking services high, the OTA says the conversation with shippers has changed from discussions about price, to what it takes to lock in capacity. It’s crucial, the OTA contends, that carriers have sales professionals who are able to educate shippers about the importance of making their business attractive to drivers, who are in short supply.

The June 20 session will feature:

Annie Goyette, executive vice-president, business development, C.A.T.;

Brent Arnold, director corporate development, Arnold Bros. Transport;

Norm Sneyd, vice-president, business development, Bison Transport;

Lori McCreight, president, Quick X Group;

David Tumber, senior vice-president, Kriska Transportation Group.

Moderated by Mike McCarron, the two-hour session will set out to provide a snapshot of the current transportation market today and the best approach that front line sales people can take to facilitate meaningful change for your organizations operations.

Topics will include: customer contracts, the implications of poorly utilized equipment, quantifying the importance of maximizing driver uptime, and becoming a shipper of choice.

Registration is available here.