Recruitment workshops coming to Western Canada

CALGARY, Alta. – Trucking HR Canada will hold a series of workshops in Western Canada to help employers recruit and modernize their workforce.

The workshops will be held in partnership with the Alberta Motor Transport Association and Alberta government.

“In order to modernize your workforce, you need to modernize your HR approach,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “With such a tight labor market, implementing HR best practices is essential to remain competitive.”

Open to all trucking and logistics employers looking to learn more about modern recruitment approaches, HR trends, practical strategies, and best practices, the workshops will take place in Calgary, Edmonton, and Grande Prairie this coming February.

To register for any of the three sessions, visit https://amta.ca/news-events.

