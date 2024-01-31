Roadrunner identifies Canada as ‘most sensible’ place to expand network

U.S. LTL firm Roadrunner is adding service to Canada as part of a 135-lane expansion announced today.

It will offer service to Toronto and Montreal, via Detroit, as part of its largest market expansion in five years.

“This is yet another piece of our strategic plan to grow our Smart Network,” said Phil Thalheim, director of linehaul analytics at Roadrunner. “We constantly analyze our data to find out where it makes the most sense to add coverage. Both our algorithms and customers indicated that Canada was the next most sensible place for us to expand. We look forward to serving our neighbors to the north.”