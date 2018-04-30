Rocky Mountain Diesel acquires Dunlop Western Star Centre

CRANBROOK, B.C. – Rocky Mountain Diesel (RMD) will be rebranded after its acquisition of Western Star dealership Dunlop Western Star Centre.

With 19 years of history under its belt, RMD has been a Western Star dealer since 1991, and will now focus on unification, growth, and stronger brand awareness in Southern Alberta and B.C.

“This acquisition is a testament to the strength of two strong customer-focused companies,” said RMD president Chris Thom. “We are proud of our history and look forward to a bright future with the Dunlop brand and the people who make this company great.”



Under the new Dunlop brand, Randy Dunlop, co-founder and former president of Dunlop Western Star Centre, will continue employment for two years to help with the transition.

“Our mutual goal is to grow two existing companies,” said Dunlop. “Our values are very similar and our focus on customer satisfaction is universal. We don’t anticipate any drastic changes to either operation; the acquisition is complimentary and will allow us to offer better coverage for all our customers.”