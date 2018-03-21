Schneider sees benefits to owning its container chassis

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Schneider announced it has completed its plan to bring all chassis ownership in house, with the purchase of more than 15,000 intermodal container chassis over the last four years.

The company feels the investment will give it “truck-like” service in the intermodal segment.

“We began investing in chassis because we realized we could deliver a better experience to our customers and dray drivers by controlling our own assets,” says Jim Filter, senior vice-president and general manager of Schneider’s intermodal division. “The shared chassis pool that carriers often use creates significant delays for drivers, primarily at the ramp or when experiencing a breakdown on the road. When there isn’t an available chassis, the container is grounded. When one becomes available from the pool, they are often older, heavier and fraught with mechanical problems.”

The chassis conversion program, says Schneider, provides benefits including: consistent and cost-efficient shipping; increased availability; reduced downtime and improved reliability; improved service and load acceptance; and improved safety.

“With the Schneider chassis, shippers can expect fewer delays and greater efficiency, as we’ve supplied plenty of chassis at each ramp location,” says Filter. “We even created our own technology that tracks utilization, turn time and location, so we can ensure there is the right number of chassis at every ramp and we can keep shippers’ freight moving.”