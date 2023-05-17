Schneider opens The Grove innovation center

Schneider has opened The Grove – a new innovation center it says will serve as a collaborative space where its associates and customers can come together to share ideas.

It’s a 20,000 sq.-ft. facility on Schneider’s Green Bay, Wisc., campus, where new technologies will be housed and teams will gather to discuss innovations in supply chain and logistics.

“The Grove is an investment in breaking down barriers. It’s where we will discover untapped potential and unearth solutions, which will drive our company and the larger industry forward,” said Schneider president and CEO Mark Rourke. “We are thrilled to finally open our doors at The Grove, and we are excited about what this investment brings to our community. We are helping to put Green Bay on the map as an innovation hub for transportation and logistics.”

“The Grove will play a crucial role in building the future,” added Schneider executive vice-president and chief innovation and technology officer Shaleen Devgun. “Our goal in opening The Grove is to provide access to state-of-the-art tools and spaces that spark creativity, fulfill our promise to always deliver and always be ahead, and lead to decades of innovative ideas and solutions across the industries we serve.”

The company is inviting customers to visit The Grove where they “co-create solutions to advance and improve business practices,” the company said in a release.