Source Energy buys RWR Trucking

Source Energy Services has announced its acquisition of Camrose, Alta.-based RWR Trucking’s sand trucking business.

It runs 27 tractors and 52 trailers, specializing in transporting contaminated soil for the oil and gas industry.

(Photo: RWR Trucking)

“The acquisition of the RWR assets strengthens our last mile logistics service offering and, when coupled with the consistency of our Peace River hauls, will result in a highly utilized fleet,” said Scott Melbourn, chief executive officer of Source Energy.

“This transaction aligns seamlessly with our commitment to grow free cash flow so as to further deleverage the company, enhance our logistics service offerings, and provide the highest level of service to our customers.”

Source Energy is a logistics company focused on the distribution of Northern White and domestic frac sand.