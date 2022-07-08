Shoreland Transport buys Connors Transfer

Shoreland Transport has purchased Connors Transfer, nearly doubling in size and giving parent company Cooke more control over its supply chain.

Cooke is a major New Brunswick-based global seafood company. Connors, based in Stellarton, N.S., operates 143 trucks and 261 trailers. It will complement Cooke’s Shoreland Transport fleet, which runs 115 trucks and 217 trailers. Together they will become one of the largest trucking companies in Atlantic Canada.

(Photo: Connors Transfer)

“Connors is a trusted transportation provider known for their exceptionally high level of customer service,” says Glenn Cooke, CEO of Shoreland Transport. “It’s growth over the years, supported by a number of long-term employees and customers, is a testament to the fact they are one of the most reliable and transparent operators in the industry. We’re pleased to be welcoming Connors’ 215 employees to Team Cooke.”

Shoreland primarily hauls fresh salmon and seafood products for Cooke and other customers in Atlantic Canada. The acquisition will give the company increased capacity and better control over its supply chain, the company said in a release.

“There are many challenges for logistics in today’s environment, and this acquisition will further strengthen Cooke’s vertical integration. Many of Connors customers operate in food retail and agri-food, so their business and fleet align very well with Shoreland’s current operations and will enable us to improve services with our customers,” says Cooke.

Lauchie Connors, CEO of Connors Transfer, adds “It means so much to our family to have the business we built join with another family-owned, Atlantic Canada-based company, with whom we share many community-minded values as employers and service providers. This will create a strong network to support customers, and more opportunities for drivers and staff. It’s terrific the Cooke family continues to make strategic investments in Nova Scotia as a global seafood leader that’s always thinking locally.”