STG Logistics expands into more Canadian markets

STG Logistics is expanding its intermodal network with service in and out of the Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Moncton and Halifax markets.

The U.S. company says the new markets will complement its existing Canadian services in Toronto and Montreal.

“We are excited to continue our intermodal growth by offering our best-in-class service to customers with Canadian opportunities,” said Geoff Anderman, STG Logistics president and chief operating officer. “As the leading provider of port-to-door services for containerized goods, we feel that these new lanes enhance and strengthen our industry position.”

STG has a fleet of 15,000 GPS-equipped 53-ft. intermodal containers and a proprietary Rail Optimizer system to move shipments intra-Canada and cross-border.