Shippers see improving conditions

U.S. shippers saw business conditions improve in April to the best conditions since September 2020, according to industry analyst FTR.

Its Shipper Conditions Index improved to a reading of -1.7 in April. That comes on the heels of the toughest conditions ever just a month earlier.

Shippers saw relief from more stable diesel prices and loosening capacity utilization and rates.

“Even though the Shippers Conditions Index rebounded in April, shippers will continue to face headwinds over the balance of the year from strong fuel prices and carriers seeking to limit congestion on their routes as the peak season ramps up in the months ahead,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal at FTR.