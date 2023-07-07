Teamsters members working for TST-CF Express secure five-year deal

Teamsters Canada says it has struck a new five-year deal with TST-CF Express in Ontario, securing a 16.5% raise over five years for its members paid both hourly and by mileage.

Members voted 70% in favor of accepting the deal. The agreement also secured improvements to the pension plan and health and welfare plan, Teamsters reported. Nearly 300 truck drivers, dock workers, and mechanics are covered under the agreement.

“This agreement represents a step forward for working conditions at TST-CF Express – one that guarantees more money for workers this country relies on every day,” announced Francois Laporte, national president of Teamsters Canada.

“This is a good deal for workers. I would like to thank our members for their patience, and the bargaining committee for their determination and hard work,” added Rick Davies, who led the negotiations as business agent from Local Union 938.