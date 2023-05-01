TFI International buys LTL carriers Siemens, Hot Line

TFI International has announced LTL deals in the U.S. and Canada, acquiring Siemens Transportation Group in Saskatchewan and Hot Line Freight Systems in Wisconsin.

Siemens was founded in 1962 and hauls mostly LTL freight, with some truckload and flatbed. Based in Saskatoon, Sask., it is a family-owned business with 15 terminals – 11 in Canada and four in the U.S. – generating annual revenues of about $150 million.

(Photo: Siemens Transportation Group)

Doug Siemens will stay on to manage the business, reporting to executive vice-president Chris Traikos.

Hot Line is a specialized LTL carrier based in Wisconsin. It has nearly 200 employees and runs a network of 14 terminals generating about US$30 million in annual revenues. It specializes in one- and two-day LTL service across the Midwest, as well as nationwide over-the-road deliveries of high-value goods.

Hot Line’s Paul Burgmeier will continue to manage the business as part of TFI’s LTL segment, reporting to executive vice-president Rick Hashie.

“We are pleased to be expanding our LTL footprint in both Canada and the US with these two LTL acquisitions,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president, and CEO of TFI International. “STG’s impressive family-run approach has attracted a loyal customer base across diverse industries, and its compelling geographic presence and well-maintained equipment strategically complement our growing network. Hot Line is another highly attractive acquisition with well-run operations and a strong presence in the midwestern US that will further bolster our LTL presence while allowing us to ramp its cross-border business. We are thrilled to welcome Doug, Paul and their impressive teams to our growing family of companies and look forward to watching both STG and Hot Line succeed under the TFI International umbrella.”