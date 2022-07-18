Jardine Group acquires K&T Transport

Jardine Transport Group has purchased K&T Transport, an open-deck, dry van and logistics provider based in Plaster Rock, N.B.

The company adds more than 60 power units to Jardine’s growing network. It has completed five acquisitions over the past seven years and now operates more than 210 trucks.

(Photo: Jardine Transport)

“The acquisition of K&T is consistent with our strategy of building a leading transportation company based in Atlantic Canada,” said Dion Cull, president of Jardine Transport Group. “Tim Linton has built a very strong business and I’m pleased that he will remain as general manager of K&T. The company has a long track record of success and will complement our existing operations very well.”

“I am pleased to have completed this transaction with Jardine Transport Group,” added Linton. “I believe Jardine Transport Group will be a great owner of K&T and I am confident that we will continue to deliver strong service to our customers while providing excellent opportunities for our employees.”