Three Canadian dealerships added to Trail King’s network

MITCHELL, S.D. – Trailer manufacturer Trail King Industries has announced 12 new dealers across North America, including three in Canada, two of which are in the west.

Expanding its dealer network, Trail King has added Competition Trailer Sales in Calgary, Querel Trailers in Winnipeg and Quebec’s Transit Quebec to its portfolio.

“We view our nationwide network of dealers as one of our most valuable assets,” said director of sales, Barry Freifeld. “We are honored to have these new dealers as a part of the Trail King family. They are our face to the customer and are already well-established resources in their markets. Because they have gained the trust of their local customer base, they provide added value to our products when they are representing and marketing them in their regions.”

Several locations in the U.S. were also added to Trail King’s dealer network, and include:

Young Truck Trailer – Nebraska

Lucky’s Trailer Sales, Inc. – North Carolina

Arrow Trailer and Equipment Company – Illinois

Pee Dee Trailer Sales – South Carolina

Preferred Lowboys, Dallas – Texas

TNT – Missouri

5 Star – New England

Penn Jersey – Pennsylvania

Blanchard – South Carolina and Georgia