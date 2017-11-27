Titanium gives drivers a raise

BOLTON, Ont. – Titanium Trucking Services has announced it is increasing driver and owner-operator pay, to help achieve its growth plan for 2018.

Owner-operator rates are increasing by 5% of revenue and company drivers will get up to a six cent per mile increase, effective Jan. 1.

“We anticipate a significant increase in customer demand next year and we want to make sure we have the drivers to take advantage of the disruption that we expect is coming to the industry,” said Marilyn Daniel, vice-president of Titanium Trucking Services.

“We are able to deliver excellent customer service as a result of our reliable and safe driver group. We recognize that our drivers are the backbone of our company and 2018 will be about who can attract and retain the best drivers.”

Titanium also offers safety bonuses and a share purchase plan.