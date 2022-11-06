Titanium adds Montreal brokerage location

Titanium Transportation has continued to grow its freight brokerage business with a new office in Montreal, Que.

The Montreal office marks Titanium’s eighth freight brokerage in Canada and the U.S.

“With the opening of our Montreal location, we are strengthening Titanium’s existing relationships in the Quebec market, a significant and unique business center, creating opportunity for future growth,” said Ted Daniel, president and CEO. “This is an important step for the company.”

Titanium says the Montreal location is slated to become fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2023.