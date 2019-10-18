Traction to open first corporate location in B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. – Traction will open its first corporate store and a new distribution center in B.C.

Currently serving Canada’s west coast with 12 associated Traction stores and other business partners, the company said the opening of a corporate store and the fourth warehouse in Canada will complement its services by offering its customers access to over 500,000 parts from over 1,000 suppliers.

“A market analysis started almost two years ago has revealed that to consolidate our position as leader of the heavy vehicle parts aftermarket, our presence in this region had to be increased,” said Pierre Rachiele, executive vice-president of the heavy-duty parts division. “Our current customer base, serviced by our Edmonton warehouse in Alberta, will be the first to benefit from this as we will be able to respond more quickly to their demands from the new warehouse in Langley.”

The move brings the heavy-duty parts division together under one roof, with the company’s Cadel warehouse, which has been in the province since 1996, moving to the new Langley location.