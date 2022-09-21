Trailer orders rise as backlog-to-build ratio improves

Trailer orders rose 6% in August to 17,700 units, according to preliminary data from ACT Research, but were up a more significant 39% year over year.

“With 2023 order boards slowly opening, it is no surprise that net orders in August were on the rise,” said Jennifer McNealy, director commercial vehicle market research and publications at ACT Research.

“It is equally no surprise that net orders continue to best 2021, given the continued supply chain constraints, both in materials and labor, that trailer manufacturers are facing.

ACT says fleets are ensuring their orders are in the queue with long backlogs continuing to require longer lead times.

“That said, OEMs are reporting improvements in supply chain throughput, albeit a gradual advancement,” McNealy added. “Improved build rates are illustrated in the decline of the backlog-to-build ratio, which has been in the neighborhood of eight months, but is expected to descend toward the seven-month mark when final data is released later this month.”