Trailer orders fell 21% in June

North American fleets ordered 15,300 trailers in June, according to preliminary data from ACT Research, down about 21% from May but up 33% year over year.

“With 2023 order boards only partially open, it is no surprise that net orders in June were the lowest they’ve been so far this year,” said Jennifer McNealy, director – commercial vehicle market research and publications at ACT Research.

“That is simply part of the cycle. However, it is equally no surprise that net orders continue to best 2021, given the continued supply chain constraints, both in materials and labor, that trailer manufacturers are facing. With long backlogs, fleets still want to make sure their orders are in queue, regardless of when they will be filled.”