Transportation costs continue to rise

TORONTO, Ont. – The cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers rose for the sixth straight month in April, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index.

Costs rose 1.3% in April compared to March. The base rate rose 1.7%, with fuel accounting for 17.98% of the rate.

“Total freight costs increased by another 1.3% in April. This is the sixth straight month of total freight costs increasing. Both domestic and cross-border LTL actually declined however domestic and truckload increased. All sectors continue to track well above last year’s level,” said Doug Payne, president and chief operating officer of Nulogx.

For more info, visit www.cgfi.ca.