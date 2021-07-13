Trimac acquires California cement hauler

Trimac has purchased Double Eagle Transportation, a California cement hauler with 96 tractors and 124 dry bulk pneumatic trailers.

In addition to cement, it hauls fly ash, gypsum, lime/limestone, and sand.

“We are thrilled to bring Double Eagle into the Trimac family and welcome the dedicated and professional employees who have built an excellent legacy delivering value to customers every day,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO of Trimac Transportation. “Their culture and values align with Trimac’s, in that they have a dedicated focus on safety, are family run with an entrepreneurial spirit, and are made up of a great team of people. We look forward to this next chapter working together and learning from one another.”

(Photo: Trimac)

The company employs 105 drivers.

“I’m pleased to pass the baton on to a company with similar strong, family run business philosophies, and who has the energy and resources to take what we’ve built to the next level by continuing to provide the service and reliability our customers have come to count on,” said Double Eagle founder Jerry Butcher II. His sons Jerry Butcher III and Benjamin Butcher will stay on with the company.