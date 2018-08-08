TruckPro adds Diesel Bros. to its network

MILTON, Ont. – TruckPro is expanding again in Ontario, announcing a new member in its network of service and parts shops across the country.

Diesel Brothers is bringing its eight service bays and seven mechanics to the TruckPro family.

The Milton, Ont. facility is a full-service shop and certified inspection station located just off Highway 401 – Canada’s busiest highway – with both in-shop and mobile repair capabilities.

The shop is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight, while the mobile repair service available 24/7 – including Sundays when the shop is closed.

Diesel Brothers is a family-run business that was opened in 2014. Two lead mechanics have 30 years experience working with heavy-duty trucks and trailers between them.

Specializing in all things diesel, the shop has multiple preventative maintenance programs in addition to being an Ontario Ministry of Transportation inspection facility and conducting repairs.

The shop also repairs reefer trailers and trucks, as well as building custom reefer truck and trailer bodies.

Diesel Brothers’ full service listing can be found on their website here.