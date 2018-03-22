Truxpo conference to focus on sector updates

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Western Canadian trucking show Truxpo has announced its lineup of speakers for a half-day executive conference, as well as events throughout the two-day event.

With a focus on “B.C. sector updates and opportunities for trucking,” the executive conference will include information sessions on the B.C. forest sector with Don Banasky, vice-president of Western Canadian Timber Products; the construction sector from Fiona Famulak, president of the Vancouver Regional Construction Association; manufacturing and exports featuring Andrew Wynn-Williams of Canadian Manufacturers and Exports; intermodal shipping industry from Mandy Chan of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority; and Metro Vancouver mobility pricing with Daniel Firth, executive director of the Mobility Pricing Independent Commission.

Dave Earle, president of the B.C. Trucking Association, will provide the closing remarks for the sector update conference.

Truxpo will also have a “recruiting here” feature, Indigenous works partnership, salute to women behind the wheel, driver and family day, show and shine, and $10,000 in prize giveaways.

Visit https://secure.masterpromotions.ca/truxpo2018/?TRUX2008 to register for the show, which runs May 11-12 at Abbotsford, B.C.’s Tradex Centre.