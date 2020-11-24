TTSAO carrier, insurance group members to meet Nov. 25

HAMILTON, Ont. – The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) will host a joint carrier/insurance group meeting Nov. 25 to discuss insurance and training issues.

Steve Newton of Challenger and Caroline Blais of Kriska will discuss their driver finishing programs and current challenges, and will be available for questions.

Lisa Arseneau, TTSAO Insurance Group chairwoman, and Scott Creighton of Northbridge Insurance will then address the insurance market.

“We are all very excited to have both our Carrier Group and Insurance Group members attend this joint meeting to discuss current challenges as well as next steps to continue to grow our groups. Having great guest speakers like Caroline, Steve and Scott on the agenda is a great way to add value to the participants. I will also be sharing the results of a recent survey with our carrier members discussing what we can do to continue to grow and promote the TTSAO Carrier Group,” said Gerald Carroll, Carrier Group chairman.

Registration is open to anyone interested. To register, email ttsao@ttsao.com.