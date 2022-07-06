National Truck League has new ownership

Westland Insurance has purchased National Truck League Insurance Brokers, a London, Ont.-based specialty insurance broker focusing on the transportation industry.

“The acquisition of National Truck League further establishes Westland’s leading presence in the commercial market and strengthens our capabilities within the transportation sector – a sector that continues to be increasingly vital to the Canadian economy,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and COO.

(Photo: National Truck League)

“National Truck League is dedicated exclusively to the Canadian trucking industry, with an outstanding reputation and commitment to serving the unique needs of its clients. As such, they bring deep vertical expertise and specialized capabilities, in addition to an impressive team of passionate professionals.”

The business offers insurance for commercial trucking, cargo, disability, travel medical emergencies, critical illness, and downtime.

“National Truck League’s approach fundamentally aligns with our strategy and offering under Westland’s expanding corporate advisory and specialty division,” added Donna Barclay, Westland’s executive vice-president, commercial and Eastern Canada operations. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rod and Michelle Stiller and their entire team to the Westland family.”