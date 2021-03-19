U.S. driver scarcity worsens: ACT Research

Truck driver scarcity has reached a three-year high, according to ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index for February.

Its Driver Availability Index read 23.6, down from 25 in January.

(Source: ACT Research)

“As fleets often like to be gearing up for springtime volume growth in February, the tightness in the driver market feels acute. For the third straight month, this was the tightest reading in the three-year history of this index,” said Tim Denoyer, vice-president and senior analyst.

“The latest stimulus is yet another factor on a long list of driver constraints keeping the truckload market tight. Demographics and the FMCSA drug and alcohol clearinghouse are also factors inhibiting driver re-engagement, even in response to record spot rates and rising driver pay. Significant additions to capacity this year are unlikely.”