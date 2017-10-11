Volvo Financial Services Canada named Great Place to Work

TORONTO, Ont. – The Great Place to Work Institute has for the first time certified Volvo Financial Services Canada (VFS) a Great Place to Work.

“We are really proud of this accreditation because it demonstrates how our people are recognized for our efforts to create a shared culture of trust,” said Steve Jugovic, vice-president of VFS Canada. “High-trust companies tend to have higher performing teams, and our success depends on our passion and ability to deliver the best service to our customers, dealers, and sister business areas.”

The Great Place to Work Institute is considered a global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, with a review process that starts with an application, which is sent to more than 50 VFS employees across Canada for input.

“Being a Great Place to Work is the difference between being a good company and a great company,” said Jes Schneider, vice-president of human resources for VFS region Americas. “Our employees are our most important resources, and receiving this honor can be attributed to their excellent work and accomplishments.”