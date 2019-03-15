Western Canadian dealer named one of Wabash’s best

CALGARY, Alta. – Calgary’s Fleetstop Trailers was named one of Wabash National’s top dealers for 2018.

“We are again honored to be included with Wabash’s largest and best run North American dealerships,” said Craig Sterling, managing partner of Fleetstop Trailers. “We are very proud of our expanding customer support network under Fleet Brake Parts and Service and the continued market share growth that we have seen in over last 10-plus years. I thank all our customers, suppliers and employees for their outstanding support.”

Wabash recognizes its top dealers as five- and four-star dealers based on performance data. Twenty-six dealers are part of the company’s Dealer Ambassador Program, and 16 earned an award as a top dealer.

This was the third straight year Fleetstop received the honor.

“Our four- and five-star dealers continually demonstrate they share our values of quality and innovation in serving our mutual customers,” said Chad Lovelace, indirect channel manager, Commercial Trailer Products. “Our relationships with dealers are an integral part of our mutual success. It’s a privilege to work with them to keep America moving.”

