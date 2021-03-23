Winter weather pushed down February freight tonnage: ATA

U.S. for-hire truck tonnage fell 4.5% in February, and was down 5.9% year-over-year, according to the latest data from the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“February’s drop was exacerbated, perhaps completely caused, by the severe winter weather that impacted much of the country during the month,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello.

“Many other economic indicators were also soft in February due to the bad storms, but I continue to expect a nice climb up for the economy and truck freight as economic stimulus checks are spent and more people are vaccinated.”

In 2020, the truck tonnage index is 4% below the 2019 average, ATA reports.

