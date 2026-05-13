4 State Trucks adds Pickett, Holst to authorized dealer network

4 State Trucks has expanded its authorized dealer network with the addition of Pickett Custom Trucks and Holst Truck Parts.

The Joplin, Mo.-based heavy-duty truck parts and accessories retailer said the partnerships will strengthen its reach across the U.S. market and improve access to parts, customization services, and support for fleets and owner-operators.

Pickett Custom Trucks, founded in 1993 and led by Rod Pickett, is known for custom truck fabrication and made-to-order components. The company has also been featured in television projects focused on custom truck builds.

Through the partnership, customers will gain access to 4 State Trucks’ inventory and distribution network alongside Pickett’s custom fabrication expertise.

Holst Truck Parts, a family-owned business based in Idaho, brings more than 80 years of experience in heavy-duty truck parts. The company supplies new, used, and rebuilt components, including engines, transmissions, and collision parts, serving customers throughout the western United States.

4 State Trucks said the addition of Holst Truck Parts will help improve inventory access and fulfillment capabilities.

“Expanding our authorized dealer network allows us to better serve our customers with specialized expertise and improved access to the products they need,” said Bryan Martin, president of 4 State Trucks. “We’re excited to welcome Pickett Custom Trucks and Holst Truck Parts to the 4 State Trucks family.”

Founded in 1979, 4 State Trucks says it carries more than 300,000 heavy-duty truck parts and accessories.