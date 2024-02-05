42nd Shell Rotella SuperRigs heads to Texas

Prepare for chrome overload as shiny and spotless big rigs roll into Texas for the 42nd Shell Rotella SuperRigs contest.

This year, the truck beauty contest will be held at the Texas Motor Speedway May 30 to June 1 to showcase some of North America’s most stunning big rigs.

A truck rolls into downtown Gillete, Wy. during Shell Rotella SuperRigs in 2023. (File photo: Leo Barros)

There are numerous events and activities being planned that will honor the hardworking spirit of truck drivers. SuperRigs contestants, their families, and the community will be able to see some of the best-looking and hardest-working big rigs in North America, while enjoying some family fun throughout the three-day event.

This year’s competition has more than 20 awards up for grabs, including best chrome, best lights, and the best of show.

Owner operator truckers from Canada and the U.S. will vie for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Plus, 12 drivers will earn the honor of having their truck featured in the 2025 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. There is no fee to enter, and the event registration link will be released soon.