Shell Rotella SuperRigs: A Day in Pictures

Trucks are rolling into Gillette, Wyoming for the first day Shell Rotella SuperRigs which has a theme of “Big Rigs, Big Competition, Big Country.” Truck drivers from the U.S. and Canada are participating in the annual truck beauty contest that celebrates the hardworking trucking community.

Here is a look at the chrome and polish on display at the event, which is celebrating its 41st edition.

Truck at a parking lot
Jade Transport’s Ben Overton drives into the judging lane during Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wy. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Seniors watch a truck driving down the road
Gillette, Wy. residents brave the rain to watch the downtown truck parade during Shell Rotella SuperRigs. (Photo: Leo Barros)
A girl plays with remote-controlled trucks
Brooklyn plays with remote-controlled trucks during Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wy. (Photo: Leo Barros)
The green interior of a truck at SuperRigs
Payton Aragon is framed in the window of his dad’s truck at Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wy. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Truck in the judging lane at SuperRigs
A judge talks to the owners of a truck during judging at Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wy. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs
Interiors reflect the pride as much as the chrome outside. (Photo: Leo Barros)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)
Shell Rotella SuperRigs trucks on display
(Photo: Shell Rotella)


Have your say


This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.

*