Shell Rotella SuperRigs: A Day in Pictures

Trucks are rolling into Gillette, Wyoming for the first day Shell Rotella SuperRigs which has a theme of “Big Rigs, Big Competition, Big Country.” Truck drivers from the U.S. and Canada are participating in the annual truck beauty contest that celebrates the hardworking trucking community.
Here is a look at the chrome and polish on display at the event, which is celebrating its 41st edition.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.