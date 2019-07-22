Alliance Truck Parts growing network

PORTLAND, Ore. – Alliance Truck Parts is expanding its network and product portfolio.

The company has added more than 11 new value product lines to its portfolio. They include items ranging from diesel exhaust fluid filters to air brake compressors and slack adjusters.

The company has added 13 new standalone retail stores in North America and has expanded retail areas for 22 different dealerships.

“We set aggressive goals to expand our retail footprint and value-based product offerings to meet our long-term objective of creating superior experiences that will help our customers get back on the road,” said Brad Williamson, director, Alliance Parts and Detroit reman marketing and sales. “We’re proud of the strides we’ve already made with our new products and retail locations, and we’re continuing our push to be the customers’ first choice for value parts.”