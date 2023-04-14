DTNA his $1 billion in sales on Excelerator e-commerce platform

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has done more than US$1 billion in retail sales through its Excelerator e-commerce platform.

DTNA is marking the milestone with launch of a new digital catalog, PartsProX, which it says offers improved user-functionality for customers and dealers.

“Reaching the $1 billion mark in retail sales is a significant milestone, and one that is only possible because of the collaboration between our team and our dealer network,” said Drew Backeberg, senior vice-president of aftermarket at DTNA. “Together, we’re committed to keeping our customers’ trucks on the road by providing the specific parts they need quickly. We will continue on improving the purchase experience with additional site enhancements over the next few years.”

The Excelerator site was launched in 2020 to streamline the parts ordering process. It offers more than 800,000 parts and accessories for trucks and buses.

“As our customers’ buying habits change, we needed a powerful e-commerce tool to meet their needs. With Excelerator, we have a best-in-class selling tool that has truly changed the game for our customers and our internal dealership employees,” said David Guidry, parts director for the Lonestar Truck Group.

Daimler’s new PartsProX catalog replaces the previous catalog and brings several enhancements, such as: a new tag feature for searches; an interactive Bill of Materials to find compatible parts needed to assemble a unit or system; digital images and part attributes; real-time inventory availability; and additional resources.

Additionally, the company updated its Excelerator platform with new features.