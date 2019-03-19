Ancra automates decking system

ATLANTA, Ga. – Ancra Cargo has automated its integrated decking system, allowing operators to adjust deck height at the touch of a button.

The AutoDeck was showcased for the first time at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council meetings.

“This is the most technologically advanced product we’ve ever released,” said Larry Bethel, president of Ancra Cargo. “We are very familiar with integrated decking systems. Those systems work great and allow the ability to make second decks to be done more efficiently than ever before. But we always knew there was a better, faster, easier, and safer way to do it, which is why we created AutoDeck.”

Bethel said the AutoDeck is the world’s “first and only automated decking system.”

The first system was on display at TMC, with 10 more about to enter field testing with a major fleet. Ancra claims the automated system will increase usage and reduce loading time by 20%.

The operator controls the deck height using a control panel at the rear of the trailer. The forklift driver is able to remain on the forklift through the loading process. If power is lost, a manual override option is available.