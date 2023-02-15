January trailer orders pull back to ‘more normal’ levels

Trailer orders began 2023 down 9% year over, at 24,200 units, according to preliminary January data from ACT Research.

“We expected net orders to slow in January, after the explosion of orders in 2022’s final quarter. Despite the anticipated sequential decline, preliminary net orders were only 9% lower compared to the same month last year,” said Jennifer McNealy, director of commercial vehicle market research and publications at ACT Research. “This month’s data are simply a return to more normal levels, following the year-end surge.”

Demand for new trailers remains strong, ACT reports.

Nearly as soon as a build slot is available, there is a fleet ready to fill it with an order, McNealy said. “Demand remains strong, and with the backlog-to-build ratio near the 10-month mark, on average, fleets needing trailers continue to stay the course.”