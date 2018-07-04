Ancra International becomes Ancra Cargo

WOODSTOCK, Ont. – Ancra International has changed its name to Ancra Cargo.

The name change went into effect July 2. The company says its core mission remains the same.

“The company will continue to operate in its current structure, and contacts will remain unchanged,” Ancra Cargo announced in a release. “Other than these visible changes, there is no difference in ownership or staff. No adjustment whatsoever will be necessary regarding remittance name and address in our customers’ systems. Office location, email, phone, and fax numbers will also remain the same.”

Ancra Cargo Canada remains based out of Woodstock, Ont.