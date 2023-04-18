Ancra consolidates two business units

Sister companies Ancra Cargo and Ancra Systems BV are consolidating operations, to expand North American infrastructure and raise awareness about their product lines and cargo technologies in Europe.

Current Ancra Systems leadership will continue running operations under the consolidation.

(Photo: Ancra Cargo)

Ancra says the move will improve its ability to deliver both companies’ technologies in North America and Europe. They’ll leverage each other’s infrastructure while allowing customers to continue working with current contacts. Brand names will not change.

“We are very excited to consolidate with Ancra Systems BV and for the opportunities that it will provide for each company,” said Larry Bethel, Ancra Cargo president. “This diversification of products and services will benefit customers long-term and offer new distribution channels to the industry.”

Ancra Systems specializes in cargo loading and unloading concepts, while Ancra Cargo’s focus is on safety and security products for the material handling industry and load securement.

The consolidation is expected to take place May 1.