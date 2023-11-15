BCTA’s Zeroing in on ZEV to be held Feb. 21
The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) will organize the second edition of Zeroing in on ZEV on Feb. 21, 2024, a summit showcasing the advancements in low- and zero-emission commercial vehicles. The free event will feature more than 16 medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, according to a news release.
The summit aims to highlight the strides the trucking industry is making toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.
February’s ZEV event will also include presentations from industry leaders from across North America, delving into how companies have implemented this technology, sharing real-world experiences and lessons learned.
“We’re thrilled to present the largest showcase of low- and zero-emission commercial vehicles in Canada for the second time,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO. “This event is a testament to the commitment of our industry toward sustainable practices, and it provides a much-needed platform for knowledge-sharing and discussions on the future of transportation in support of the fight against climate change.”
The event will highlight fuel-saving equipment for commercial vehicles available under the CleanBC Heavy-Duty Vehicle Efficiency Program that provides motor carriers with fuel management strategies and rebates of up to $20,000 per vehicle and $150,000 per fleet for approved fuel-efficiency devices. Attendees can sign up for the event here.
