Battery-electric truck production to triple this year

Production of Classes 5-8 battery-electric trucks will triple this year, according to a report from ACT Research and Rhein Associates, but will still only represent 1% of total build.

The NA On-Highway Engine Outlook, projects the advance of alternative-fueled vehicles.

“The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved a US$2.6-billion investment plan to assist transition to zero-emission transportation, with the majority of the incentives and subsidies approved focused on cleaner trucks and buses,” Andrew Wrobel, senior powertrain analyst at Rhein said.

Kenworth’s T680E battery-electric truck. (Photo: James Menzies)

Discussing the broader U.S. economy, Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said

“The U.S. economy grew by 2.9% in Q4 2022, surprising many analysts and pushing full-year 2022 growth to 2.1%. In addition to stronger-than-expected Q4 growth, this marked the first quarter since the start of the pandemic that every economic sector contributed positively to the economy’s performance.”

He added, “Our view of the U.S. economy remains largely consistent with the perspectives we have offered to readers over the last few months, but with a shift in timing: A recession remains likely, mild in degree and duration. But instead of being centered in the first half of 2023, our current thinking aligns downturn timing with the game of chicken being played in DC around the debt-ceiling and U.S. credit worthiness.”