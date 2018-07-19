Bendix achieves ISO 14001:2015 certification

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix has announced it has completed ISO 14001:2015 transition audits at all 11 of its facilities across six locations.

The standard focuses on environmental management systems and is an update to the previous standard established in 2004.

“This achievement not only fulfills customer obligations for continued certification, but also demonstrates a commitment to compliance with regulatory requirements – as well as the continual improvement of our management systems,” said Maria Gutierrez, Bendix director of corporate responsibility and sustainability. “The third-party certification achieved gives confidence to our customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders that Bendix has implemented the requirements of the standard properly.”